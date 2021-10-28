FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 74,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,745. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

