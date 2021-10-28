First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $80.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $819.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $858.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $434.39 and a 52 week high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

