First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $80.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $819.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $858.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $434.39 and a 52 week high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
