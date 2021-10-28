First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 804,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

