First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.99

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 4519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCF. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

