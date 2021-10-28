First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,385.43

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,385.43 ($31.17) and traded as low as GBX 2,060 ($26.91). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,070 ($27.04), with a volume of 23,061 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £575.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,356.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,385.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

