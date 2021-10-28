First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCRD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 254,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.