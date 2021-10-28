First Financial Bancorp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.