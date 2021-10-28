First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to C$43.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNLIF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Get First National Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. First National Financial has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.