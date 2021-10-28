First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,868. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.03.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

