First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FQVLF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,054. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

