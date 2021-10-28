First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,933 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Corning worth $122,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

