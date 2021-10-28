First Trust Advisors LP Sells 121,267 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,961 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 121,267 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Xilinx worth $124,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Xilinx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.