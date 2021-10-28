First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Up 170.8% in October

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $44.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

