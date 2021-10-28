First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 266.8% in October

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 266.8% from the September 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FEI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 117,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,707. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,799,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

