First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 70.1% in October

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the September 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 2,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,307. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.