FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.41

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.41 and last traded at $95.62, with a volume of 801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

