FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 2,497,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

