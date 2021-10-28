Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 21.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

