Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 4.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $167.86 and last traded at $169.67. Approximately 6,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 818,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.95.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.91.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.