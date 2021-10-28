FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 842.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 86,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

