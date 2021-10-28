FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.5%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 1,310,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 955,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,954,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,788,000.

