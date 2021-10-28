FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.39. 480,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 205,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6,056.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

