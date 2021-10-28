Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,580.98

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,580.98 ($20.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,385 ($18.10). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,387.50 ($18.13), with a volume of 16,415 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £813.94 million and a PE ratio of 38.22.

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

