FORA Capital LLC Acquires 9,613 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $253.99. 63,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.39. The company has a market capitalization of $243.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

