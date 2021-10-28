FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 111,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,404. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

