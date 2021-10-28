FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 79,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,592,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

