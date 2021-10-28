FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. Charter Communications comprises 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $708.34. 19,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $764.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

