FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,557 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.87. 71,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

