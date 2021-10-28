FORA Capital LLC Buys 18,165 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3,974.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,284 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of -337.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $297.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

