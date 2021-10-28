FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,095 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.91. 155,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

