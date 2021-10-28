FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,479 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $674.04. 67,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $676.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

