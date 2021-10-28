FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,700 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $492,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $105,396,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $18.26 on Thursday, reaching $607.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,344. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.