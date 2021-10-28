FORA Capital LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,491. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.08 and its 200-day moving average is $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

