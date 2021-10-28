FORA Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $522.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,540. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $281.02 and a one year high of $594.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.82 and its 200-day moving average is $526.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.