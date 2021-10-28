FORA Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

UPS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.97. 43,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.