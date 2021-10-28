FORA Capital LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

PDD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $92.14. 151,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.36 and a beta of 1.47. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

