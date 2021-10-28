FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 734.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,451 shares of company stock worth $528,366,645 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

Alphabet stock traded down $11.39 on Thursday, hitting $2,917.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,593.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

