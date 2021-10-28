FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.36. 88,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $234.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

