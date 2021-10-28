FORA Capital LLC Invests $5.67 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.52. 350,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $413.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.81.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

