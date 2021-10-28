FORA Capital LLC Invests $6.83 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,582.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $34.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,072.12. 662,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,475,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 540.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $1,094.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

