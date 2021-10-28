FORA Capital LLC Invests $7.49 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Apple by 984.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 474,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,393,000 after purchasing an additional 431,082 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $6,867,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $7,821,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

