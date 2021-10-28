FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $145.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

