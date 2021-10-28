FORA Capital LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.28. The company had a trading volume of 73,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $392.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

