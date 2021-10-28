FORA Capital LLC Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000. Intel comprises about 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,206,174. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.