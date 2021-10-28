FORA Capital LLC Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000. salesforce.com comprises 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $212,381,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $297.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,136. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $299.19. The company has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average of $246.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

