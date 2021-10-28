FORA Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

