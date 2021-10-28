FORA Capital LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $5,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,095 shares of company stock valued at $40,178,783. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 82,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,581. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

