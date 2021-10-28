Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.86. 214,405,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,202,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

