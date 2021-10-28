Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.