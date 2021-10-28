FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.
NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.43.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
