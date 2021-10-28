FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

